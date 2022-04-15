 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News