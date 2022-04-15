Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.