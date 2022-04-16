Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
