Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.