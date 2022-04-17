 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News