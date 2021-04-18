Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.