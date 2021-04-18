 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News