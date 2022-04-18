Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.