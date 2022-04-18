 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News