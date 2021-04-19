 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News