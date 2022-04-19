Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.