This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
