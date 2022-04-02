For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It should…
This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher …