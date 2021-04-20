This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 22F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
