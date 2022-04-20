 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

