Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.