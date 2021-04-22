 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

