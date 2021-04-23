This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
