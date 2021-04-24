Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
