Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
