Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.