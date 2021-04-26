This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
