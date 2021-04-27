 Skip to main content
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

