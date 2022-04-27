For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
