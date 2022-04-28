Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.