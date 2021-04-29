This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
North Platte's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte people will see temperatu…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, No…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared …