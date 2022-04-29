Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in North Platte, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.