This evening's outlook for North Platte: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in North Platte, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
