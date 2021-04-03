This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, dec…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Lo…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.