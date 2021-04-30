Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.