Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.