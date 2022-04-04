 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

