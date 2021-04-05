Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.