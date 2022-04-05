Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear and windy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 6:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.