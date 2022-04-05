For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear and windy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 6:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…