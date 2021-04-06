 Skip to main content
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

