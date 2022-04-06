This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 34 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…