Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 34 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.