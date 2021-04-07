Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 33F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
