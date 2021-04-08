 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

