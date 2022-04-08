This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gus…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. North Platte peo…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind …