Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy and windy early, becoming mostly clear late. Low 27F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
