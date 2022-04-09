Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.