Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.