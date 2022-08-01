This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte ar…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.