Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makin…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Nort…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the making…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, North P…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. W…