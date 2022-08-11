Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makin…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. D…