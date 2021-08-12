This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
