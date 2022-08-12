For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.