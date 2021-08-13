This evening in North Platte: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makin…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Nort…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to …
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though …
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.