Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.