Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.82. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south.