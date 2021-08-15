North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Ther…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect …
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Nort…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 …
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
This evening in North Platte: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luck…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.