North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
