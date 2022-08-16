Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.