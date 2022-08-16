North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
