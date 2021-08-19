Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.