Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.85. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
