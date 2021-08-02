Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.85. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.