Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph.